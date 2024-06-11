Creative Planning Purchases 46,281 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,974,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,281 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.27% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $224,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 11,914.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000.

NYSEARCA EWX traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $57.69. 26,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,984. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.78 and a 12 month high of $59.07. The company has a market cap of $755.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.15 and a 200-day moving average of $56.12.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

