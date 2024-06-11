Creative Planning Raises Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,922 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $83,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Note Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $3.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $365.95. 679,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,771. The stock has a market cap of $126.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $344.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.25. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $365.93.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

