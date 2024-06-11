Creative Planning Trims Stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,059,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,301 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 6.54% of Global X MLP ETF worth $91,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLPA. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 455,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,177,000 after purchasing an additional 189,931 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 765,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,910,000 after purchasing an additional 113,025 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,686,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,107,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,071,000 after purchasing an additional 73,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sykon Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 681.3% in the fourth quarter. Sykon Capital LLC now owns 46,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 40,481 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.51. The stock had a trading volume of 53,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,064. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.44 and a 200-day moving average of $46.37. Global X MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $41.74 and a 12-month high of $49.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37.

About Global X MLP ETF

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

