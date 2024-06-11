Credit Capital Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 700 The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Credit Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 700 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 142 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CI. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 target price (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.87.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.2 %

The Cigna Group stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $337.94. The stock had a trading volume of 896,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,141. The stock has a market cap of $96.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.70. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $253.95 and a one year high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.98%.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,618,339.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,902.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,954 shares of company stock worth $23,916,855 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

