Credit Capital Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Credit Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,819 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines comprises about 0.8% of Credit Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Credit Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 374.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,115 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUV has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.80 price target on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Melius reissued a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LUV traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.05. 12,532,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,193,730. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

