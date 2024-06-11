Credit Capital Investments LLC Has $4.05 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Credit Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 5.6% of Credit Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Credit Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 327.1% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. HSBC upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.74.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $1,346,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 261,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,068,735.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $1,346,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 261,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,068,735.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,206,875 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.52. The company had a trading volume of 8,192,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,881,439. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.33 and a 12 month high of $217.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.