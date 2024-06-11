Credit Capital Investments LLC Invests $298,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Credit Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 16,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $94,515,000. Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in Chevron by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 7,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.49. 5,131,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,014,110. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at $416,761.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

