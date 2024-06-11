Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.81.

Shares of CPG opened at $8.59 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $9.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.36 and a beta of 2.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is -424.95%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 104,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 31,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,309,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,070,000 after buying an additional 110,526 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter valued at about $1,986,000. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

