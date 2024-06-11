Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CVE:CRE – Get Free Report) was up 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.74. Approximately 132,438 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 178,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Critical Elements Lithium from C$3.25 to C$2.65 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$161.16 million, a P/E ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.80.

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, platinum group, and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 244.99 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

