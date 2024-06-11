Critical Review: Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) versus Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) and Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Acrivon Therapeutics and Spero Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acrivon Therapeutics 0 1 6 0 2.86 Spero Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Acrivon Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $22.57, suggesting a potential upside of 198.56%. Spero Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 389.51%. Given Spero Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Spero Therapeutics is more favorable than Acrivon Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Acrivon Therapeutics has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spero Therapeutics has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Acrivon Therapeutics and Spero Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acrivon Therapeutics N/A -49.65% -45.00% Spero Therapeutics 21.09% 35.42% 19.85%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Acrivon Therapeutics and Spero Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acrivon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$60.39 million ($2.88) -2.63 Spero Therapeutics $103.78 million 0.74 $22.81 million $0.43 3.33

Spero Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Acrivon Therapeutics. Acrivon Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spero Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.6% of Acrivon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of Spero Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Acrivon Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Spero Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Spero Therapeutics beats Acrivon Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates. Its lead clinical candidate is ACR-368, a selective small molecule inhibitor targeting CHK1 and CHK2, which is in Phase II clinical trial across various tumor types, including platinum-resistant ovarian, endometrial, and bladder cancer. The company is also developing its preclinical stage pipeline programs targeting critical nodes in the DNA damage response, or DDR, pathways; and ACR-2316, a dual WEE1/PKMYT1 inhibitor. Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, an intravenous-administered antibiotic against MDR Gram-negative pathogens comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacterales (CRE), acinetobacter baumannii, and pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as negative bacterial infections in the hospital setting; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic agent for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease. It has license agreement with Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd. to support the development of tebipenem HBr; Everest Medicines to develop, manufacture, and commercialize SPR206 in Greater China, South Korea, and Southeast Asian countries; and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for patents relating to SPR720, as well as SPR719, an active metabolite. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

