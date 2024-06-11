Critical Survey: Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) & Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CORBF)

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) and Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CORBF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Viemed Healthcare has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Cord Blood has a beta of -0.26, indicating that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Viemed Healthcare and Global Cord Blood’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viemed Healthcare 5.32% 9.32% 6.79% Global Cord Blood N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viemed Healthcare 0 0 0 1 4.00 Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for Viemed Healthcare and Global Cord Blood, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viemed Healthcare and Global Cord Blood’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viemed Healthcare $183.01 million 1.51 $10.24 million $0.26 27.39 Global Cord Blood $196.12 million N/A $79.04 million N/A N/A

Global Cord Blood has higher revenue and earnings than Viemed Healthcare.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.2% of Viemed Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Viemed Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Global Cord Blood shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Viemed Healthcare beats Global Cord Blood on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD. The company leases non-invasive and invasive ventilators, positive airway pressure machines (PAP), durable medical equipment, percussion vests, oxygen concentrators, and other medical equipment; and sells and rents HME devices. In addition, it provides neuromuscular care and oxygen therapy services; and sleep apnea management provides sleep solutions and/or equipment, such as PAP, automatic continuous positive airway pressure, and bi-level positive airway pressure machines. Further, the company offers in home sleep apnea testing services, as well as healthcare staffing and recruitment services. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2022, it operated three cord blood banks, including one in the Beijing municipality; one in the Guangdong province; and one in the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Blue Ocean Structure Investment Company Ltd.

