CT Global Managed Portfolio Income (LON:CMPI) Raises Dividend to GBX 2 Per Share

CT Global Managed Portfolio Income (LON:CMPI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from CT Global Managed Portfolio Income’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CT Global Managed Portfolio Income Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CMPI stock opened at GBX 117.10 ($1.49) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 114.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 111.78. The company has a market cap of £59.09 million and a PE ratio of -1,171.00. CT Global Managed Portfolio Income has a 12-month low of GBX 98 ($1.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 121.26 ($1.54).

CT Global Managed Portfolio Income Company Profile

BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

