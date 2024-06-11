CT Global Managed Portfolio Income (LON:CMPI) Raises Dividend to GBX 2 Per Share

CT Global Managed Portfolio Income (LON:CMPI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from CT Global Managed Portfolio Income’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
CT Global Managed Portfolio Income Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of CMPI stock opened at GBX 117.10 ($1.49) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 114.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 111.78. The company has a market cap of £59.09 million and a PE ratio of -1,171.00. CT Global Managed Portfolio Income has a 12-month low of GBX 98 ($1.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 121.26 ($1.54).
CT Global Managed Portfolio Income Company Profile
