Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 363,796 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 207.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 363,796 shares during the quarter. Hologic accounts for approximately 0.3% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $38,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,529,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Hologic by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 397,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,384,000 after acquiring an additional 113,050 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Hologic by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,616,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,077,000 after acquiring an additional 69,494 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Finally, Thematics Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 433,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,973,000 after purchasing an additional 66,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

Hologic Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $72.90. 1,605,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,300. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $82.45.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. Hologic’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Further Reading

