Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $23.20 Million Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 189.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,103 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,132 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.13% of NetApp worth $23,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NetApp by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 88,615 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 35,172 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in NetApp by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 317,073 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,855,000 after buying an additional 65,644 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 147,518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $13,005,000 after acquiring an additional 28,609 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in NetApp by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,698,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $149,720,000 after acquiring an additional 950,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTAP traded up $2.56 on Tuesday, hitting $125.47. 2,850,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,976,537. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.51. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.71 and a 12 month high of $125.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 114.54%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. NetApp’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the data storage provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 43.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $876,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,702 shares in the company, valued at $26,068,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $89,730.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,095.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $876,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,068,738.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,871 shares of company stock worth $1,828,830 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.38.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

