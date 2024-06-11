CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,357 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,980 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in CVS Health by 573.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $59.88. 861,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,092,148. The stock has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.53. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.62 and a 200-day moving average of $71.18.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CVS. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Baird R W raised CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

