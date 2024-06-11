Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.15

Shares of Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 81000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
Cymat Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 901.89, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of C$10.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.18.
Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Cymat Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3,950.54% and a negative net margin of 231.64%. The company had revenue of C$0.24 million during the quarter.
About Cymat Technologies
Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam (SAF) products worldwide. Its SAF products for use in architectural, blast mitigation, and energy absorption applications. The company also provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and energy management and engineering-focused products under the SmartMetal brand name.
