Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Trading 4.2% Higher

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.27 and last traded at $6.26. 271,324 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 692,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

CTKB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $824.38 million, a P/E ratio of -66.77 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.32.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Cytek Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $44.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytek Biosciences news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $117,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,988,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,506.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,900 shares of company stock valued at $266,100. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTKB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Cytek Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,012,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,606,000 after acquiring an additional 122,105 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 2.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 86,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

