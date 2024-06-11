Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 146,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 31,728 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.12% of Darden Restaurants worth $24,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DRI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 55.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,168,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $167,359,000 after acquiring an additional 418,860 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $58,601,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 27.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,602,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,516,000 after acquiring an additional 340,467 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 553,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,976,000 after acquiring an additional 312,531 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $45,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.38.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $192,857.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,717.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $192,857.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,717.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,270,034.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,208 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,268.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,599 shares of company stock worth $2,197,891. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.24. The stock had a trading volume of 27,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,301. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.10. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $176.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

