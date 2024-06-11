Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,137,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 4,119,333 shares.The stock last traded at $113.48 and had previously closed at $112.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 353.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.97 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 23,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $3,111,316.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,247 shares in the company, valued at $43,858,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 23,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $3,111,316.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,247 shares in the company, valued at $43,858,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $34,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,008.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 560,860 shares of company stock worth $67,251,508 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 743.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

