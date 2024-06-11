Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.41 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 53.96%. On average, analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Down 1.8 %

PLAY opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.09 and its 200-day moving average is $54.44. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $33.07 and a 52-week high of $69.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $341,160.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,611.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $341,160.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,611.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,851,221.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,848.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLAY. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.21.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

