Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUSA. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 16,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period.

Shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $39.80. The company had a trading volume of 18,090 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $501.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.03.

The Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and capital preservation. DUSA was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

