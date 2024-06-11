Dean Capital Management Acquires 356 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Dean Capital Management boosted its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 632,671 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,381,000 after acquiring an additional 235,431 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Carter’s by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,718,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Carter’s by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 933,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,916,000 after acquiring an additional 18,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Carter’s by 4.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,220,000 after acquiring an additional 18,901 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Carter’s stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.10. 25,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.27. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $88.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.98.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $661.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.05 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 50.47%.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

