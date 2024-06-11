Dean Capital Management Has $1.25 Million Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Dean Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTWO. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.09.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,724,591.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at $10,724,591.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,569 shares of company stock worth $13,909,565. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TTWO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $160.57. 115,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,239. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.34 and a 52 week high of $171.59. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

