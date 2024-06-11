Dean Capital Management Purchases 3,476 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Dean Capital Management increased its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,211,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,834,000 after purchasing an additional 542,832 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,712,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,326,000 after buying an additional 209,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,630,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,494,000 after acquiring an additional 227,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth $18,640,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 664,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,864,000 after acquiring an additional 94,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Price Performance

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.39. 51,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,366. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.80 and a quick ratio of 12.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.06. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $26.43.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.08%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

