Dean Capital Management Takes $208,000 Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Dean Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth $424,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astec Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,884,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 65,426.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,319,000 after buying an additional 473,033 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 34.5% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 108,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 27,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 5.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 131,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after buying an additional 7,193 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astec Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

ASTE stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.21. 17,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,456. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.33. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.97 and a 52-week high of $56.33.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $309.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.27 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Astec Industries

In other news, insider Michael Paul Norris purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.46 per share, with a total value of $33,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,545.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

