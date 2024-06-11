Decentralized Social Price Down 17.6% This Week (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. Decentralized Social has a market capitalization of $197.89 million and approximately $9.47 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Decentralized Social has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be bought for $18.79 or 0.00028061 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decentralized Social Coin Profile

Decentralized Social’s launch date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The official message board for Decentralized Social is diamondapp.com/u/deso?. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

