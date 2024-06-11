dForce USD (USX) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last Week

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00001473 BTC on popular exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $15.41 million and approximately $21,045.69 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.40 or 0.00114869 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00013636 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00008791 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 108.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,523,611 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99004167 USD and is up 0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $4,744.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

