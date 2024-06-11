Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) is True Wealth Design LLC’s 9th Largest Position

True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 442,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,467 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of True Wealth Design LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. True Wealth Design LLC owned about 0.79% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $11,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIHP. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 10,759 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,655,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,304 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

BATS DIHP traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,930 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.01.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.