Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

DUHP traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.66. 921,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,131. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.72. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.91.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

