Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Holdings Lifted by True Wealth Design LLC

True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of True Wealth Design LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. True Wealth Design LLC owned 0.21% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4,409.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSV traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.61. The company had a trading volume of 557,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,062. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average is $28.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $30.27.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.