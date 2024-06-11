Directa Plus (LON:DCTA) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 18.50 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.50 ($0.24). 131,792 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 168% from the average session volume of 49,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.70 ($0.25).

Directa Plus Stock Down 6.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.50, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 19.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 21.36. The company has a market capitalization of £12.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.33 and a beta of 0.63.

Directa Plus Company Profile

Directa Plus Plc manufactures and sells graphene-based products for industrial and commercial applications in Italy and internationally. It operates through Textile, Environmental, and Others segments. The company offers its products under the G+ brand name. Its products are used in environment, textile, composites, elastomers, battery, paints, and tires applications.

