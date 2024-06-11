Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) were down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.97 and last traded at $6.97. Approximately 4,111,793 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 20,834,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.07 million, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.0788 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
