Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $49.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 648,103 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 2,259,292 shares.The stock last traded at $39.65 and had previously closed at $39.88.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BROS. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Friday, April 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.90.

In related news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $271,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 296,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $10,176,448.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 721,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,745,675.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $271,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,811,698 shares of company stock worth $336,111,345 over the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Dutch Bros by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Dutch Bros by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in Dutch Bros by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 18,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dutch Bros by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.57, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.74.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.71 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 1.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

