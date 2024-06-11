DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Gap Up to $18.45

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.45, but opened at $18.88. DXC Technology shares last traded at $18.41, with a volume of 1,784,242 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on DXC Technology from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.77.

DXC Technology Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXC Technology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 2.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 27,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 2.2% in the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 51,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 3.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

