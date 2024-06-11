Dymension Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $398.89 Million (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. Over the last week, Dymension has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar. One Dymension coin can now be bought for about $2.27 or 0.00003385 BTC on popular exchanges. Dymension has a market capitalization of $398.89 million and approximately $23.23 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dymension

Dymension’s total supply is 1,024,293,860 coins and its circulating supply is 175,404,616 coins. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz.

Dymension Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,024,228,720 with 175,341,097 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 2.30547916 USD and is down -9.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $24,374,873.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

