Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $502.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.07. Eagle Bancorp has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $31.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.72.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.60). Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $78.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.51 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Eagle Bancorp news, CEO Susan G. Riel acquired 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,519.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,222,293.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,082 shares of company stock worth $131,313. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 1,910.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 762.4% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 49.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

