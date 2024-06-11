Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Acquired by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,512 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Eagle Materials worth $23,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 42.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXP stock traded down $2.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.97. 145,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,644. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $250.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.41. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.03 and a 1 year high of $276.61.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $476.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.20 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.34%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $238.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

