Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni Sells 18,819 Shares

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 18,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total transaction of $2,068,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,961 shares in the company, valued at $50,769,513.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Elastic Stock Down 1.1 %

ESTC traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.58. 1,428,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,389. Elastic has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $136.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.42 and a 200 day moving average of $109.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Get Elastic alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Elastic by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,573,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,514,000 after buying an additional 380,694 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,660,000. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in Elastic by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Elastic by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 12,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Elastic by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,279,000 after acquiring an additional 13,587 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on Elastic

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.