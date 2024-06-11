Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.400-1.460 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Element Solutions also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.40-1.46 EPS.

ESI stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.73. 789,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.63. Element Solutions has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $25.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.29.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.17 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

