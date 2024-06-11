ELIS (XLS) Price Hits $0.0310 on Major Exchanges

ELIS (XLS) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 11th. ELIS has a market capitalization of $6.20 million and $22,560.86 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00010420 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00010334 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,493.82 or 0.99949906 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00012129 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004453 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.26 or 0.00089244 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03768359 USD and is up 4.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $46,308.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.