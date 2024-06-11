Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Empire State Realty OP Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of Empire State Realty OP stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.47. Empire State Realty OP has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $10.50.
Empire State Realty OP Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%.
Empire State Realty OP Company Profile
Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc
