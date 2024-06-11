Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Sold by Southernsun Asset Management LLC

Southernsun Asset Management LLC cut its position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,294,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,318 shares during the period. Enerpac Tool Group accounts for 4.6% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Southernsun Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.39% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $40,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPAC. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 90,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 44,380 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,347,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,160,000 after acquiring an additional 118,691 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 39.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 351,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after acquiring an additional 98,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 578,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,292,000 after acquiring an additional 15,485 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

Shares of EPAC stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.69. 40,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,260. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.58 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.38.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $138.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.10 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 11.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

