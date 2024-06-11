EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Purchased by Tortoise Index Solutions LLC

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 468,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,046 shares during the period. EnLink Midstream accounts for 1.1% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.10% of EnLink Midstream worth $5,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 232.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 198.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. 45.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

ENLC traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $13.44. The company had a trading volume of 460,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,904. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average of $12.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $14.18.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENLC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

