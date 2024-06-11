Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.
Ennis Stock Performance
Shares of EBF opened at $20.81 on Friday. Ennis has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The firm has a market cap of $540.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.65.
Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $97.43 million for the quarter.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ennis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ennis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.
Ennis Company Profile
Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.
