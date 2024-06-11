Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Trading Down 23.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.12. Enservco has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.50.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.79 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 1,992.06%.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.