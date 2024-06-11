Enthusiast Gaming (TSE:EGLX) Shares Up 3.8%

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSE:EGLX – Get Free Report) shot up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 99,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 183,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.20.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, an integrated gaming entertainment company, engages in the media, content, entertainment and esports, and subscription businesses in the United States, Canada, England and Wales, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 50 websites that contain news, reviews, videos, live streams, and other video-gaming related content, and casual games.

