Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) is Oribel Capital Management LP’s 7th Largest Position

Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 273.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 133,000 shares during the period. Equifax accounts for about 3.0% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Oribel Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of Equifax worth $44,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Price Performance

Equifax stock traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.44. The company had a trading volume of 134,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,056. The company has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.95 and a 12-month high of $275.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In other Equifax news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $3,178,168.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,126,083.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equifax news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total value of $575,026.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,238.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $3,178,168.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,964 shares in the company, valued at $17,126,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,635 shares of company stock valued at $18,969,282. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.19.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Equifax

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.