Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 11th (BDT, CCDBF, CCL.B, CHD, CJR.B, CJT, CNQ, DOL, FVI, KKR)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, June 11th:

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.00 to C$30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$29.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT)

had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$21.00 to C$23.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $80.00 to $84.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$80.00 to C$84.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$83.00 to C$84.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its target price increased by Argus from $115.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.25 to C$0.50. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$0.40 to C$0.25. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$145.00 to C$160.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$114.00 to C$57.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$120.00 to C$133.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) was given a C$9.00 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $129.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $56.00 to $55.00. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by Argus from $110.00 to $150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $13.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$14.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $118.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$50.00 to C$47.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$7.50 to C$8.00.

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$4.90 to C$10.63. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) (NYSE:WRN) was given a C$4.25 price target by analysts at Eight Capital. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

