Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 11th (BDT, CCDBF, CCL.B, CHD, CJR.B, CJT, CNQ, DOL, FVI, KKR)

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, June 11th:

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.00 to C$30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$29.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$21.00 to C$23.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $80.00 to $84.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$80.00 to C$84.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$83.00 to C$84.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its target price increased by Argus from $115.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.25 to C$0.50. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$0.40 to C$0.25. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$145.00 to C$160.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$114.00 to C$57.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$120.00 to C$133.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) was given a C$9.00 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $129.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $56.00 to $55.00. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by Argus from $110.00 to $150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $13.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$14.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $118.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$50.00 to C$47.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$7.50 to C$8.00.

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$4.90 to C$10.63. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) (NYSE:WRN) was given a C$4.25 price target by analysts at Eight Capital. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

