Ethereum Classic (ETC) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.78 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $3.78 billion and $247.88 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $25.66 or 0.00038116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $67,324.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.13 or 0.00662660 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.26 or 0.00114756 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.81 or 0.00258162 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00049533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.85 or 0.00075535 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,477,478 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.