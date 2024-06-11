Ethic Inc. Boosts Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 0.5% of Ethic Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $16,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $7.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $446.32. 794,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,297,891. The business has a 50 day moving average of $436.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $471.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Citigroup increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

